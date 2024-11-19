‘No Form Of Criminality Must Be Tolerated’ – Deputy Speaker Condemns Deadly Attack On Abia Lawmaker’s Convoy

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has decried the recent attack on the convoy of fellow lawmaker, Ginger Onwusibe in Abia State, which resulted in the tragic death of a security aide.

In a statement released late Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu revealed that the ambush occurred on Sunday night at Ubakala in Umuahia South Local Government Area.

The attackers, who remain unidentified, targeted the motorcade, but Onwusibe, who represents Isiala North and South Federal Constituency, was not in the vehicle at the time. Sadly, a policeman assigned to his security detail lost his life.

Expressing profound sorrow, Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency, called for an urgent and thorough investigation to ensure the perpetrators face justice.

He stressed the importance of safeguarding public officials and their teams, asserting that such violence has no place in Abia State or the nation at large.

“No form of violence, crime, or criminality must be tolerated in Abia or anywhere else in the country. Perpetrators must steer clear of God’s Own State,” Kalu declared.

The Deputy Speaker extended his sympathies to the deceased officer’s family, the Nigerian Police Force, and the Abia State Government. He urged security agencies to strengthen efforts to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the slain police officer. We must stand united against violence and work towards creating a secure environment for all,” Kalu stated.