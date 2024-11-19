Why I Appointed Aides On Garden Egg, Yam, And Pepper – Enugu LG Chairman

The Chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area in Enugu State, Dr. Eric Odo, has dismissed criticisms surrounding his recent appointment of Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) on Agriculture, Garden Egg, Yam, and Pepper, describing the move as a strategic initiative to boost agricultural production.

Dr. Odo explained that the appointments aim to enhance the cultivation and large-scale production of these crops, meeting local demands while also creating opportunities for export.

He emphasized that Igbo-Etiti’s agricultural strengths make the initiative a crucial step toward economic growth.

One of the appointees, Ezeugwu Ogbonna, was named SSA on Agriculture (Yam and Pepper) in a letter dated November 1, which stated: “I am pleased to inform you that the executive chairman of Igbo-Etiti LGA has approved your appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the local government chairman on agriculture (yam and pepper). You should report to the executive chairman Igbo-Etiti LGA, Ogbede, for briefing and deployment. This is a temporary appointment held at the pleasure of the executive chairman.”

Similarly, Nwodo Ugonna was appointed as Special Adviser on Garden Egg and Pepper.

Addressing the backlash he received following the appointments, Dr. Odo defended the decision, noting that Igbo-Etiti has a comparative advantage in the cultivation of these crops.

He stressed the need for competent individuals to drive agricultural innovation and provide local farmers with the necessary resources, support, and expertise to improve production and expand market opportunities.

“In essence, this initiative, wrongly criticized by disgruntled individuals and opposition elements, reflects my commitment to creating a thriving local economy based on Igbo-Etiti’s agricultural potential,” he said.

Dr. Odo highlighted the broader goals of job creation, community upliftment, and sustainable development as key motivations for the appointments.

He urged the public to disregard negative narratives aimed at undermining the efforts, reaffirming his administration’s focus on positioning Igbo-Etiti as a hub for massive food production and economic growth.