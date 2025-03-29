Price Of Bag Of Rice, Beans, Tomatoes, Other Food Commodities This Week

Recent surveys and market observations have highlighted significant changes in the prices of essential food items across Nigeria.

While some staples have seen price reductions, others have experienced increases, reflecting the dynamic nature of the country’s food market.​

Rice

50kg Bag: Prices vary widely, with reports indicating costs ranging from ₦62,000 to as high as ₦120,000, depending on location and quality. ​

Tomatoes

Basket: A small basket is currently priced at around ₦3,500. However, prices can fluctuate between ₦8,000 and ₦9,000, influenced by factors such as seasonality and regional availability.​

Yams

Tuber: A large tuber now sells for approximately ₦2,500 in markets like Abuja and Onitsha.

Garri (Cassava Granules)

60kg Bag: The current price is about ₦37,500, reflecting a decrease from previous rates. ​

Chicken

1kg: Currently costs approximately ₦4,000, subject to regional variations. ​

Beef

1kg (Boneless): Averages at ₦6,000, though prices can differ across markets. ​