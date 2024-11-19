Drama As Enugu LGA Chairman Appoints Aides On Garden Egg, Pepper, Yam

The Chairman of Igbo Etiti Local Government Area in Enugu State, Eric Odo, has sparked mixed reactions with his appointment of Ezeugwu Ogbonna as Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture (Yam and Pepper).

The appointment, detailed in a letter dated November 1 and addressed to Ogbonna, has drawn widespread attention and criticism for its specificity and perceived triviality.

In the letter, Odo charged Ogbonna to the executive chairman Igbo Etiti LGA, Ogbede, for briefing and deployment.

It was also clearly stated that Ogbonna’s appointment is a temporary position held at the pleasure of the executive chairman of Igbo Etiti LGA.

According to TheCable, the letter reads, “I am pleased to inform you that the executive chairman Igbo Etiti LGA has approved your appointment as senior special assistant to the local government chairman on agriculture (yam and pepper).

“You should report to the executive chairman Igbo Etiti LGA, Ogbede, for briefing and deployment.

“It is pertinent to note that this is not a career civil service appointment but a temporary appointment which you hold at the pleasure of the executive chairman of Igbo Etiti LGA.”

Odo also appointed Nwodo Ugonna as special adviser on garden egg and pepper.

The council chairman did not outline the specific duties of the appointees.