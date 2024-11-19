NYSC Members To Serve In Banks, Oil Companies As FG Lifts Restrictions

The Federal Government has lifted restrictions on the deployment of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, allowing them to be posted to private sector organisations, including banks and oil companies.

This decision, outlined in a memo dated November 18, 2024, was issued by the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande.

Naija News learnt that it takes effect with the 2024 Batch ‘C Orientation Course and aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to address the growing youth unemployment crisis.

The previous policy, introduced by former Youth Development Minister Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, limited corps members to specific sectors such as education, agriculture, health, and infrastructure.

The restriction aimed to prevent exploitation by private companies and to strengthen public sector institutions.

However, the government now believes this policy has hindered corps members from acquiring relevant skills and practical experience, leaving them unprepared for the job market.

According to Olawande, the revamped policy seeks to provide NYSC members with better opportunities to apply their academic knowledge in real-world settings, thereby improving their employability.

The initiative also prioritises deployments to high-demand sectors in cities like Abuja and Lagos, fostering collaboration between public and private entities to bridge the skills gap.

The memo reads in part: “There is an urgent need to review this policy to expand the opportunity and access for corps members to serve in places that are relevant to their areas of study.

“Without prejudice to the need to constantly review per prevailing realities, I now direct as follows: Lifting of all restrictions on postings.

“Posting of corps members to, as much as practicable, be in line with their course of study.

“Posting of corps members to select banks and other private sector organisations, including those operating in oil and gas, to commence with Abuja and Lagos.

“The directive contained herein will take effect from the date of commencement of the 2024 Batch ‘C Orientation Course and applies in relation to any matter relating to the posting and distribution of corps members to Places of Primary Assignment.

“The now revoked policy has greatly hampered experience gathering that would effectively prepare them for the job market.”