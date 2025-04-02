Tinubu Mourns Galadiman Kano, Abbas Sanusi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Galadiman Kano and a senior kingmaker of the Kano Emirate, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi.

Naija News reports that the late prince, who held the esteemed title of Galadiman Kano, died on Tuesday in Kano after a prolonged illness.

Sanusi, who held his title since 1959, passed away at the age of 92 after a prolonged illness.

A longstanding figure in the Emirate, Abbas Sanusi had been a member of the Kano Emirate Council since the late 1950s. He was first appointed Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida and District Head of Ungogo in 1959 by his father, Emir Sanusi I.

Born in 1933 in Bichi, the late prince began his education at Kofar Kudu Elementary School in 1944 before proceeding to Kano Middle School (now Rumfa College) in 1948.

He is survived by many children and grandchildren, including Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the Kano State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Describing the late Galadima as a steadfast pillar of the traditional institution, President Tinubu acknowledged his invaluable contributions to the preservation and advancement of Kano’s heritage.

President Tinubu emphasized that Sanusi’s legacy would be remembered far beyond the Kano Emirate and the state itself.

In his condolence message, the President sympathized with the government and people of Kano State, the Kano Emirate Council, and the bereaved family over their profound loss.

President Tinubu prayed for Allah’s mercy upon the departed, asking that he be granted a place in Jannatul Firdaus and that his loved ones find strength and comfort in this difficult time.