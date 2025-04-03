IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu Confident Of Bail In April

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed confidence that he will soon be granted bail after spending four years in detention.

Kanu shared this optimism during a visit from the President-General of the Igbo Community Association (ICA), Engr. Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, who visited him at the Department of State Services (DSS) facility in Abuja, where Kanu is currently being held.

Following the visit, Ezenekwe issued a statement detailing Kanu’s remarks. He revealed that the IPOB leader voiced his disappointment over the lack of robust Igbo leadership and stressed the urgent need for continued advocacy on behalf of the region.

In the statement, Ezenekwe described his surprise at Kanu’s upbeat demeanor, despite his circumstances. He noted that Kanu appeared in good health and had even gained weight during his time in detention.

The statement read: “Today (Wednesday), at the DSS headquarters in Abuja, I had the privilege of visiting Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Throughout our conversation, he appeared in good health and more at ease, showing a remarkable level of resilience despite his situation.

“He reiterated his call for a referendum, emphasizing its importance as a key step towards self-determination, and affirmed that his only ‘crime’ was urging our people to awaken from their complacency.

“He shared a message of confidence, highlighting that he is consistently following his prescribed treatment and is in high spirits.

“Most notably, Kanu expressed his disappointment at the absence of robust leadership within the Igbo community, a gap that has allowed the voice of our people to diminish at a crucial time.

“Kanu expressed his full trust in his legal team and reiterated his belief that he will be released by the end of April 2025. This strong belief underscores his unwavering commitment and resilience.”

Ezenekwe emphasized that the visit served as an important reminder of the shared struggle for justice, recognition, and the advancement of Igbo interests in Nigeria.

He also appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to take action for Kanu’s release, which he believes would reflect the president’s commitment to justice.

“Reflecting on today’s encounter, I make a heartfelt appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I urge him to draw on the spirit of democracy and justice that shaped his own fight and take decisive steps to secure the release of our brother and hero, Nnamdi Kanu.

“Let this moment mark a turning point—a renewal of our collective resolve to protect the rights, dignity, and future of the Igbo people,” he concluded.