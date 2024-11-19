Youth Unemployment In Nigeria: ‘A Ticking Time Bomb’

As Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria struggles with youth unemployment, which impedes its economic growth and undermines social stability.

With a population of 232.7 million in 2024, Nigeria, often celebrated as the “Giant of Africa,” is home to one of the youngest populations in the world, with over 60% of its citizens under the age of 25.

However, instead of reaping the benefits of this demographic dividend, the country grapples with the harsh reality that more than 40% of its youth remain unemployed. This growing crisis stifles dreams, fuels frustration, and jeopardizes national stability.

Recent data shows that over 40% of Nigerian youths are unemployed, leaving millions of young people feeling hopeless and frustrated. Despite their potential, these youths are often sidelined due to a lack of access to quality education, inadequate job opportunities, and insufficient support systems.

The National Bureau of Statistics defines Nigeria’s working-age population as individuals willing and able to work or those outside the labour force. Yet, the unemployment rate rose from 5% in Q4 2023 to 5.3% in Q1 2024. This incremental rise reflects a deeper problem that disproportionately affects the youth, with implications far beyond joblessness.

The consequences of youth unemployment are glaring. Social vices such as armed robbery, terrorism, prostitution, and political thuggery are rampant, posing severe threats to national security. These issues, rooted in the frustration of unemployed youth, hinder the country’s long-term development.

Calls for Urgent Action

The World Bank has urged Nigeria’s federal government to prioritize job creation for young Nigerians, especially as recent economic reforms have led to increased inflation and rising living costs.

The World Bank’s Country Director for Nigeria, Ndiame Diop, emphasized that addressing unemployment is essential to mitigate the economic pressures on Nigerian households.

Stakeholders’ Insights

In an exclusive interview with Naija News, the National President of the Northern Christian Youth Association of Nigeria (NYCN), Michael Musa Shekarau, highlighted the urgent need for more proactive governance in addressing youth unemployment. Shekarau expressed concern that government efforts so far have been insufficient.

According to Shekarau, while the government may not be able to employ every young person, it can create policies that empower youths to start their own businesses, such as offering soft loans without stringent collateral requirements. He lamented the current lack of policies that foster self-employment and support youth entrepreneurship.

– Policy Shortcomings: Shekarau criticized the lack of robust government initiatives to tackle unemployment. “The government cannot employ everyone, but it must implement policies that enable young Nigerians to access soft loans and create businesses,” he said. He noted that the focus on infrastructure projects like road construction has overshadowed job creation efforts.

– Insecurity and Agriculture: Insecurity, particularly in northern Nigeria, has crippled agricultural productivity. “Eighty percent of rural youth depend on farming, but insecurity prevents them from accessing their land. The government must address security issues and provide collateral-free loans to empower young entrepreneurs,” he explained.

– Corruption: Shekarau also pointed to systemic corruption as a significant barrier. “Employment opportunities are often based on connections rather than merit, leaving deserving young Nigerians sidelined,” he lamented.

– Weak Advocacy: He criticized youth organizations for aligning with government interests rather than holding leaders accountable. “If these groups prioritized defending youth interests, the government would have no choice but to act responsibly,” he argued.

Pathways to Progress

To tackle youth unemployment, Nigeria must adopt a multifaceted approach:

1. Job Creation Initiatives: Invest in industries such as technology, agriculture, and manufacturing that can absorb a large workforce.

2. Security Improvements: Enhance security, particularly in rural areas, to enable agricultural activities to thrive.

3. Access to Finance: Introduce accessible loan schemes for youth entrepreneurs without the need for excessive collateral.

4. Merit-Based Systems: Address corruption in the job allocation process to ensure opportunities are distributed fairly.

5. Strengthened Advocacy: Empower independent youth organizations and civil society to advocate for meaningful policy changes.

The Way Forward

Youth unemployment in Nigeria is a ticking time bomb, but it can be defused with decisive action. By addressing the root causes of joblessness and implementing targeted solutions, Nigeria can transform its youth population into a powerful driver of economic growth and social stability.