Tinubu’s Reforms Will Yield Positive Results For All – Dabiri-Erewa

Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has reassured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies and reforms, though seemingly tough, will ultimately benefit all.

Naija News reports that Dabiri-Erewa emphasized that the president remains committed to prioritizing the welfare of Nigerians.

This assurance was conveyed in a statement signed by NIDCOM’s Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, following a series of engagements in London.

Dabiri-Erewa met with the UK Head of the West Africa Department, Kate Airey, and the UK’s newly appointed Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Florence Eshalomi MP.

She also addressed stakeholders at the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS).

During her meeting with Dabiri-Erewa at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Ambassador Kate Airey underscored the significance of the UK-based Nigerian diaspora and the need to strengthen ties between both nations.

She expressed her eagerness to collaborate with NIDCOM in ways that align with the commission’s mandate for national development.

Impressed by NIDCOM’s work so far, Airey commended Nigerians in the diaspora for their contributions to development and excellence, both in Nigeria and the UK.

Meanwhile, at a separate meeting with Florence Eshalomi MP, discussions centered on enhancing trade relations between Nigeria and the UK.

“I am delighted to be appointed as the UK’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria,” Eshalomi stated.

“I am looking forward to building on the UK’s relationship with Nigeria, to help explore shared growth and opportunities for both countries,” she added.

Speaking at the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS), Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerians abroad to continue promoting the country positively and attracting investment, describing them as Nigeria’s foremost ambassadors.

She also praised Chief Bimbo Afolayan, the convener of the summit, for his relentless efforts in fostering trade and investment in Nigeria, encouraging others to follow his example.

Additionally, she reminded attendees about the upcoming Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS), scheduled to take place from November 11 to 13 in Abuja, urging them to support investments back home.