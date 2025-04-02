Video: Moment Tinubu Departs For Paris On Working Visit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu left Nigeria for Paris, France, on Wednesday for a brief working visit.

In a video released by the Presidency, Tinubu was seen exchanging pleasantries with senior government officials before boarding the Presidential aircraft.

Among those present at the airport to see him off were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; Budget and Economic Planning Minister, Atiku Bagudu; and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, among others.

See video below:

An earlier statement issued by Tinubu’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, explained that the President would use the visit to evaluate his administration’s mid-term achievements and assess critical milestones.

“President Tinubu will also use the retreat to review the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning ahead of his administration’s second anniversary,” the statement noted.

Onanuga further highlighted that the President’s time in Paris would allow for deeper reflection on governance strategies and national development goals.

“This period of reflection will inform plans to deepen ongoing reforms and accelerate national development priorities in the coming year. Recent economic strides reinforce the President’s commitment to these efforts, as evidenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria reporting a significant increase in net foreign exchange reserves to $23.11 billion—a testament to the administration’s fiscal reforms since 2023 when net reserves were $3.99 billion,” he stated.

Despite being away, President Tinubu will remain actively engaged with his team and continue to oversee governance matters. According to the statement, he is expected to return to Nigeria in about two weeks.