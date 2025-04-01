Corps Members Exposed To Series Of Risks During Service – NYSC DG

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, has affirmed that his administration will guarantee high-quality healthcare for all corps members throughout their service year.

He emphasized that corps members face various risks and health challenges during their national service, which necessitates the establishment of a comprehensive health package to support them as needed.

Naija News reports that this statement was made during his introductory visit to the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, at his office in Abuja.

According to a press release signed by the Acting Director of Information and Public Relations for the Scheme, Caroline Embu, General Nafiu highlighted the importance of health insurance as a vital aspect of NYSC activities.

He noted that the National Health Insurance Authority plays a crucial role as a key partner in the Scheme’s initiatives concerning corps members.

During his visit, he stressed the importance of enhancing collaboration between NYSC and NHIA to better enable corps members to serve their country.

“Corps Welfare and Health is paramount to us in NYSC. We want to improve our existing relationship for the benefit of our Corps Members.

“I have come to familiarize myself with the leadership of NHIA and fine-tune the MoU between NYSC and NHIA”, he said.

Brigadier General Nafiu expressed his gratitude to the Director General of the NHIA for the agency’s support of the NYSC, while also committing to enhancing collaboration between the two organizations.

In his reply, the DG and Chief Executive Officer of NHIA, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, extended his congratulations to General Nafiu on his new role as the NYSC Director General and acknowledged his dedicated focus on the welfare of Corps Members.

He emphasized that the agency is open to forming valuable partnerships that ensure efficient service delivery.

Ohiri further noted that the ongoing collaboration with the NYSC, which involves the allocation of both human and financial resources, has significantly benefited the Corps Members.

He also mentioned that the NHIA is currently undergoing reforms, which include a review of its guidelines and the accreditation of healthcare providers through its compliance and enforcement team nationwide.

Additionally, Ohiri pointed out that the identified challenges will be addressed to ensure that enrollees, including Corps Members, receive optimal healthcare services.

“We will ensure that our Corps Members do not lack access to the needed healthcare. Our joint committee will look at the challenges we have and look at the critical areas and how to improve on them”, he added.