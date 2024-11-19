CAF Awards: Ademola Lookman Makes Final List, Troost-Ekong Out

Three weeks after announcing the initial long list, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), has officially revealed the top five nominees in the men’s categories for the upcoming CAF Awards 2024, which will be held in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16.

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali secured spots in the final five-man shortlist for the CAF Player and Goalkeeper of the Year awards.

While Lookman and Nwabali made the final shortlist for the CAF Awards, Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong was left out despite finishing as the best player in the 2023 AFCON.

Atalanta’s Lookman stands out as he leads the shortlist for the Men’s Player of the Year Award, competing alongside notable talents such as Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra, Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy, Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi, and South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Chippa United’s Nwabali, who notably represented Nigeria during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier this year, will contend for the goalkeeper’s award against Williams, as well as Manchester United’s Andre Onana, Ivory Coast’s Yahia Fofana, and Egypt’s Mostafa Shobeir.

In the coaching category, former Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro also did not make the final shortlist. The nominees for the Coach of the Year award include Ivory Coast’s AFCON-winning coach Emerse Fae, Pedro Goncalves from Angola, Sebastien Desabre from DR Congo, Marcel Koller of Al Ahly, and Hugo Broos from South Africa.

Nigeria remains a contender for the National Team of the Year award alongside reigning African champions Ivory Coast, DR Congo, South Africa, and Sudan.

CAF has also announced additional categories, including Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, and Club of the Year, bringing the total to seven confirmed categories in the men’s section of the awards.

Lookman is viewed as a frontrunner for the Men’s Player of the Year Award, thanks to his impressive performances for both club and country from January to October 2024, which is the period under review.

At just 26 years old, he scored three goals at the 2023 AFCON and showcased his talent in the UEFA Europa League final by netting a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen, culminating in a season tally of 17 goals and 10 assists in all competitions for Atalanta.

He has also continued his strong form this season, with eight goals and five assists in just 14 games so far.