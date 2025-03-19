Troost-Ekong Reveals Super Eagles’ Objective In Clash Against Rwanda

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong has declared that the objective of the team is to secure the three maximum points in the World Cup qualifier match against Rwanda on Friday.

The Nigerian captain made the declaration in a chat with newsmen on Wednesday, where he maintained that victory for his side is non-negotiable.

According to him, the players are unfazed about the record of never beating Rwanda on their home turf. He added that the Eagles are focused on bringing their World Cup qualifying campaign back to life and have made the ticket a priority.

“Actually, we read about that in some places, but we are not bothered.

“I was part of the last game in Kigali, which ended scoreless, but we know that we cannot afford a draw this time.

“Our objective is to pick the three points and bring some life back into our campaign.

“We are certainly not concerned about history books and what has happened before now. Qualification for the FIFA World Cup is our priority,” he said.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles will take on the Amavubis of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, on Friday at 6:00p.m. Rwanda time (5:00p.m. Nigeria time).

The Rwandans currently sit top of the qualifying group while Nigeria occupies the 5th position going into the match on Friday.