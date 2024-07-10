Van De Beek Leaves Manchester United For Girona

Manchester United have finally permitted Van de Beek to leave the club after the Dutchman failed to establish himself at Old Trafford since his arrival.

Van de Beek was a very promising centre midfielder when the 27-year-old Netherlands international left Ajax for Manchester United on September 2, 2020, for a transfer fee worth €39 million.

Since then, he has gone on loan at Everton and then at Eintracht Frankfurt in a quest to play more regularly.

De Beek’s efforts failed to impress coach Erik ten Hag who is his countryman and also his former coach at Ajax.

Hence, he has decided to move to Spanish club, Girona on a permanent deal earlier today, July 10.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish side paid just €500,000 to complete the deal.

The transfer expert however, added that “Easy add-ons to bring fee up to €4/5m plus extra add-ons can make it €15m.”

Van de Beek has signed a four-year contract with Girona which means that the Dutchman is expected to remain at the club until June 30, 2028.

The deal comes with a sell-on clause which means that Manchester United are expected to get a percentage if Girona sell him to another club in the future.

After exiting the Red Devils, Van de Beek took to his Instagram page earlier today and wrote: “Dear Manchester United family. Today is a memorable day as my adventure at the club comes to an end. I want to thank you all for your support throughout the years.

“From the moment we arrived at Manchester United, we felt extremely welcome and we are grateful for that. Thank you to everyone at the club for making us feel at home. A special thanks to all the fans that made these years unforgettable.

“Besides the football, the birth of our two children here ensures that Manchester will always have a special place in our hearts. Good luck to everybody, we’ll meet again.”