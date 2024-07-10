Super Falcons’ Jennifer Echegini Leaves Juventus For PSG

Super Falcons of Nigeria midfielder, Jennifer Echegini, has completed her move to the French D1 Arkema side, Paris Saint-Germain women’s club.

Jennifer Echegini started her football development at SCE Nijmegen, a club in her country of birth, the Netherlands.

The 23-year-old midfielder went on to play for Charlton Athletic, Millwall Lionesses, and Arsenal youth club.

Between 2019 and 2023, Echegini played college football in the United States at Mississippi State Bulldogs, and at Florida State Seminoles.

Italian Serie A women’s club, Juventus, gave the midfielder her first professional contract in 2024.

Months later, Juve decided to sell her to Paris Saint Germain women’s club for an undisclosed fee after scoring 10 goals in 16 games for the Italian side.

After completing her move to the French club, Jennifer Echegini said: “I am experiencing a great moment in my career today. Signing for Paris Saint-Germain is a huge source of pride. I am very proud to join a club that is recognized around the world for its ambition and excellence.

“I can’t wait to get started and I can’t wait to give the best of myself to try to win, with my teammates and for the supporters, as many trophies as possible.”

Note that Jennifer Echegini is part of coach Randy Waldrum’s Super Falcons Olympics squad. The Falcons are currently preparing for the tournament in Sevilla, Spain.