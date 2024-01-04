Jennifer Echegini Onyinyechi Signs First Pro-Contract With Juventus

Super Falcons of Nigeria midfielder, Jennifer Echegini Onyinyechi has signed her first professional contract with the Italian women’s league club, Juventus.

In January 2024, Juventus gave Jennifer Echegini Onyinyechi a one-year and six-month contract which will keep her at the club until June 30, 2026.

Onyinyechi is a product of Arsenal’s women’s youth team. She left the youth system for Mississippi State University in the United States in 2019 where she joined the university’s club, Mississippi State Bulldogs.

While at the club, Onyinyechi, who is currently 22-year-old made about 42 appearances in which she scored 11 goals.

She stayed at the club until 2022 before she left. A year later, she moved to Florida State University to study Management studies.

While at the university, she joined the school’s football club, Florida State Seminoles, where she made 44 appearances and scored 27 goals.

While at Florida State Seminoles, she won the Honda Sport Award for women’s football and the Most Valuable Player of the ACC Tournament, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and was named to the First Team All-American.

Despite not having a professional football contract then, Jennifer Echegini Onyinyechi who was born in the Netherlands and raised in London, made her international debut for Nigeria in 2022.

Onyinyechi was part of the Super Falcons squad that made it to the round of 16 stage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Since 2022, the prolific midfielder has made 9 appearances for the Super Falcons of Nigeria and scored one international goal.