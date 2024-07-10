Super Eagles Squad Loses €91 Million In Value, Drop To 4th In Africa

The Super Eagles of Nigeria continued with their downward movement in their valuation based on the latest squad market value released on Monday, July 9.

Since the Super Eagles of Nigeria finished second in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on February 11, 2024, things have turned from good to bad for the team.

Since coach Finidi George left the team in June, barely two months after his appointment as the team’s head coach, the Nigeria Football Federation hasn’t decided on a new head coach.

As that is going on, the value of the squad is dwindling in the transfer market just like their ranking is expected to drop in the coming weeks.

In January 2024, the Super Eagles squad value was €465.90 million. But due to the inconsistencies in terms of players invited to the squad, the value has now dropped drastically to €252 million as of Monday, July 9.

Victor Osimhen’s absence from the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic in June contributed greatly to the drop in the Super Eagles’ market value.

Thanks to Osimhen’s absence, the Nigeria National team’s market value lost €91 million which is the team’s second biggest drop in 2024. Recall that the team was valued at €343 million in April this year.

Note that Osimhen alone brings €110 million market value to the team whenever he is part of the squad.

The Super Eagles have now dropped from being the 15th most valuable squad in the world to being the 26th-ranked team. They have also lost their first position in Africa to Morocco and they are now ranked 4th on the continent.

Ivory Coast are second in Africa and 22nd in the world with a market value of €289 million. Senegal are third on the continent with a market value of €253 million. Ghana are ranked 5th on the continent with €214 million market value.

Globally, England remains the most valuable squad in the world (€1.52 billion). Brazil (€1.27 billion), Portugal (€1.05bn), Spain (€965m), and Germany (€821m) complete the top five.