“Jose Peseiro Expected To Return As Super Eagles Coach”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been linked with former Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, as the federation continues to search for a head coach for the national team.

Jose Peseiro spent over two years as the head coach of the Super Eagles and led the national team to finish second in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The contract of the Portuguese tactician with the NFF expired in February 2024 after a series of failed negotiations with the federation.

Then, reports claimed that Jose Peseiro walked away from the negotiation because the NFF refused to accept his wage demands.

Hence, the NFF had to appoint his assistant coach, Finidi George who didn’t spend more than two months on the job before he resigned.

The former Enyimba of Aba decided to walk away from the job after reports went viral that the NFF was planning to appoint a foreign technical adviser whom he would work under.

In over three weeks, the coaching seat of the Super Eagles has remained vacant ahead of the commencement of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers in September 2024.

Jose Peseiro who has been without a job since he exited the Super Eagles is reportedly discussing his return to the job according to Vodia Sports International Management agent, Gerald Baloyi.

“Yes Vodia Sports International Management offered Jose Peseiro to Sundowns, though the Nigerian national teams are interested in bringing him to take over again,” Baloyi told KickOff.