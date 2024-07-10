2024 Copa America: Argentina Trolls Drake After Losing Bet On Canada

Canadian rapper, Drake, gave the Argentina national team a reason to troll him on social media after placing a bet on his country to beat the South American side in 2024 Copa America.

Ahead of the 2024 Copa America game which took place at the MetLife Stadium in the United States, Drake took to his Instagram page to flaunt his bet slip which reads that he has placed a $300,000 bet on Canada to beat Argentina.

Unfortunately for the rapper who has been having a lingering online beef with American rapper, Kendrick Lamar, the bet went against him.

A goal from Manchester City’s 24-year-old forward, Julián Álvarez in the 22nd minute of the encounter and a goal from 37-year-old Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi in the 51st minute condemned Canada to a 2-0 defeat.

This means that Drake has missed the opportunity of earning about $2,880,000.00 payout and have to watch his country play in the third-place match at 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 14 against either Uruguay or Colombia.

While reacting to Drake’s failed bet, the handlers of Argentina national team X page shared a picture which they captioned “Not like us,” a title of Kendrick Lamar’s “Beef Track” criticizing the Canadian rapper.

Note that the “diss” track has become a global hit with almost half a billion streams on Spotify and over 115 million views on YouTube.

In recent years, it has become a thing for Drake to place heavy bets on sports teams during big sports events across the world. However, the Canadian rapper often ends up on the losing side.