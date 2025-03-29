“Everybody Danced On His Grave” – M.I Abaga Reacts To Drake’s Hip-Hop Rivalry With Kendrick

Nigerian rap legend Jude Abaga, widely known as M.I Abaga, has shared his thoughts on the ongoing hip-hop rivalry between American rapper Kendrick Lamar and Canadian superstar Drake.

Reflecting on the industry’s harsh criticism of Drake, M.I revealed that he relates to the situation, recalling how the Nigerian rap community once dismissed his music as “boring.”

While speaking on Afropolitan, M.I described how the backlash against Drake extended beyond the music industry, with critics from various sectors eager to discredit him.

“If Drake is able to make a comeback, it will elevate him above everyone. Because not just the music industry, but also tech boys—everybody came and danced on his ‘grave,’” M.I stated.

Despite the negativity, the veteran rapper expressed confidence in Drake’s ability to reclaim his status, praising his talent for crafting impactful music.

“If there’s one person who has the talent to make a comeback album, it is Drake. He is the guy who knows how to put music together,” M.I asserted. “If the first part of listening to Drake’s music was about his journey to becoming a rap star, now life is giving him a second story. And he is the best storyteller there is. That opportunity is there.”

M.I also acknowledged that the Kendrick-Drake feud had reshaped his opinion of Lamar, now recognizing him as one of the greatest in the game.

“Kendrick wasn’t in my top 10 before this moment. But I think this has put Kendrick, at the very least, in the top 3,” he admitted. “I don’t see how, objectively, you can place Kendrick above Drake just because they were active at the same time. Drake was consistently dropping hits for 15 years. You can’t deny what Drake has done.”

Drawing a parallel to his own career, M.I shared how he had faced similar criticisms in Nigeria, despite his contributions to hip-hop.

“I felt a little bit of sympathy for Drake because I have had a similar experience,” he reflected. “At a certain point, no matter what I did, the ‘rap community’ in Nigeria would say it was boring. The American hip-hop face-off was great and entertaining. Shoutout to Kendrick and Drake.”