Drake Threatens To Quit Music Amid Diss With Kendrick Lamar

Canadian international music sensation Drake has declared his readiness to abandon his musical career if evidence surfaces validating allegations of him having a secret daughter.

Naija News reports that Kendrick Lamar, in his diss track “Meet The Grahams,” accused Drake of hiding an 11-year-old daughter, which has sparked speculation and debate.

He branded the Canadian artist as a “deadbeat” for his absence in the life of his undisclosed daughter.

Lamar claimed in the latter part of the track that Drake has been concealing an 11-year-old daughter.

“Dear baby girl, I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world/He don’t commit to much but his music, yeah, that’s for sure.

“His father never claimed him neither, history repeats himself,” Lamar raps.

However, in a conversation with popular American media personality Akademiks, Drake refuted the accusations, promising to quit music and join Akademiks if anyone could substantiate claims of him having a secret daughter.

Speaking on his show on Saturday night, Akademiks said: “Drake hit [texted] me, he said, ‘Ak, if you or anybody can prove that I have an 11-year-old daughter, I’ll quit rapping and come work for you.”

Drake’s only known child, Adonis, with French artist Sophie Brussaux, was born on October 11, 2017, with Drake publicly sharing images of him in March 2020, following three years of maintaining privacy about his existence.