Drake To Gift Fan $50,000 For Spending Furniture Money To Attend His Shows

Popular American rapper, Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as Drake, has gifted $50,000 to a fan who used his furniture money to attend two of his shows.

Naija News gathered that the rapper, who had a concert in Las Vegas, United States, on Saturday, said the act was to teach his fans a valuable lesson about understanding the challenges others may face in life.

During the concert, the said supporter was reported to have raised a placard that read, “Drake, I spent my furniture money on your 2 shows.”

According to DX, the rapper responded upon seeing the placard, saying he would gift him $50,000 because he loves his fans and HipHop.

“You know what? My man, your furniture money, I will give you $50,000 because I love you.

“Listen, this is what life is about. I am trying to teach you something tonight. I want you to understand something: You never know what the next person is going through,” Drake was reported to have said.

With nine albums to his credit, including a collaborative album with 21 Savage titled ‘Her Loss’, the multi-award-winning rapper rose to fame after debuting his mixtape ‘Room for Improvement’ in 2006.