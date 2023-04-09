Drake Carts $1.84 Million Bet Money From Adesanya’s Victory Against Pereira

World-famous Canadian rapper, Drake Israel Adesanya knock out Alex Pereira at UFC 287 to reclaim the middleweight title.

Naija News reports that Israel won back the 185lb title just five months after he lost it to Pereira, who has previously beaten him twice in kickboxing.

Following Israel’s win, that Drake, who placed a $500,000 bet on Adesanya to win, got a returned bet of $885,000 and a $400,000 bet for him to win by knockout.

The Canadian rapper won a total sum of $ 1.8 million after Adesanya produced a brutal second-round knockout to seal a victory over long-term rival Pereira.

When asked about Drake’s bet after his fight, Adesanya said, “Shoutout to everyone that bet on me but you have to realise that when I step into the octagon I put my life on the line. That’s the biggest parlay you can ever do. I’m a betting man too so shoutout to stake, we are about to make another deal and get more money.”