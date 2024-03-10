Kamaru Usman And Israel Adesanya Rise In Latest UFC Ranking

Nigerian-born Mixed Martial Artists, Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya have risen in the latest UFC ranking despite experiencing setbacks in their latest games.

Over the years, Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya have dominated different categories of the UFC but their forms have dwindled in their respective bouts in 2023.

Things have been so bad for Usman that the pound-for-pound fighter has suffered three defeats in his last three games. This is coming after winning 15 out of his first 16 career bouts.

As for Usman, the Lagos-born UFC star suffered his biggest career setback in 2023 when he lost his middleweight title to Sean Strickland in September. That made it a second defeat in his last three bouts.

The defeat was so disappointing that the Nigerian-born Australian MMA star had to go on over 6 months break from the game.

Adesanya has returned from the break and he is looking forward to featuring in the UFC 300 in April. As for Usman, he is reportedly making efforts to reclaim his welterweight belt as he is considering linking up with Adesanya in the middleweight category.

Despite their setbacks in the MMA, Adesanya has risen from the 7th spot in the UFC ranking to the 6th spot, while the Edo-born fighter, Usman, has moved from the 10th spot to the 8th.

The highest ranked UFC fighter currently is Islam Makhachev who has 23 wins and one defeat in his fighting career. He is closely followed by Leon Edwards who has 23 wins and 3 defeats.