Kamaru Usman Frowns At Trash Talking In UFC

Nigerian-born UFC star, Kamaru Usman, has frowned at the trend of UFC fighters using hate trash-talking in the sport.

In the last two A-list UFC fights, the fighters were involved in a series of trash-talking, a development that Kamaru Usman, a former UFC champion is not happy about.

Recall that Dricus Du Plessis, a boxer from South Africa, brought up Sean Strickland’s history of abusing minors in Las Vegas ahead of their fight, while Colby Covington discussed the passing of Leon Edwards’ father ahead of their fight earlier this month.

Dana White, the CEO of the UFC, stated that Covington’s remarks were excessive. Kamaru Usman asserted that even though White despises trash talk, it is not his job to stop it.

“I don’t think that’s Dana’s job. Dana is a promoter, and so his job is to promote the fights. He has a whole company that he’s looking out for,” Usman told the PBD Podcast,

“This is fight sports. It’s very difficult to tell two grown men, ‘Hey, don’t say that about this.’ This is not scripted. As the motto is, it’s as real as it gets.”

During his reign as a UFC belt holder, Usman was considered one of the finest welterweight fighters of all time. In contrast to UFC superstars who like to talk trash like Conor McGregor, Usman tried to let his fights do the talking for the most part of his career. He believes that many fighters’ conceptions of success were impacted by McGregor’s rise in the game.

The Nigerian-born fighter continued: “Nowadays, we’re in these weird times in society where everybody wants to be seen, everybody wants to be heard. It’s information overload. We have these mics, we have these phones, we have these things that just – we all want to just be out there.

Story continues below advertisement



“For me, I’ve never been that kind of guy, I guess that’s kind of been a knock on me. Some people didn’t like the fact that when I’m dominating everyone, I’m not belittling them. I’m not saying this or saying that.”