Drake’s Father’s Ancestry Links Singer To Nigeria

Popular American rapper, Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as Drake has revealed he’s Nigerian.

Naija News reports that the rapper took to his social media to announce that he had just found out that his ancestry links to Nigeria

Sharing his Dad’s ancestry results on social media, Drake revealed he is 30% Nigerian.

He made the disclosure on Sunday in a post on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “This is my dad’s results, does this mean I’m a Naija man finally?.”

Drake, an American music star, is estimated to have a net worth of $250 million and reportedly receives $70 million yearly, as returns.

Popular DJ Arrested For Assault

Meanwhile, Amapiano producer and popular Disc Jockey, Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, better known as DJ Maphorisa, has been arrested by South African Police force for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo.

Maphorisa was caught on the wrong side of the law on Sunday afternoon after his girlfriend, Phongolo, in a statement to the police, disclosed that she was assaulted at the former Generations: The Legacy actress’s apartment in Sandton, Johannesburg.

“On Sunday 2023/5/7 at about 12pm, I was at my place of residence with my boyfriend, Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, better known as DJ Maphorisa. I confronted him so that we can talk about our argument, which happened the previous night during his gig,” said Phongolo in the statement.

Phongolo detailed in the statement:“He became aggressive and started to punch me with his fists on my chest.

“He held me and took me to the balcony, and grabbed me aggressively by my neck.”

Phongolo added that he kept hitting her with his elbow on the balcony while they were fighting for her phone, which he had taken from her.