Popular DJ Arrested For Assault

Amapiano producer and popular Disc Jockey, Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, better known as DJ Maphorisa, have been arrested by South African Police force for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo.

Maphorisa was caught on the wrong side of the law on Sunday afternoon after his girlfriend, Phongolo, in a statement to the police, disclosed that she was assaulted at the former Generations: The Legacy actress’s apartment in Sandton, Johannesburg.

“On Sunday 2023/5/7 at about 12pm, I was at my place of residence with my boyfriend, Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, better known as DJ Maphorisa. I confronted him so that we can talk about our argument, which happened the previous night during his gig,” said Phongolo in the statement.

Phongolo detailed in the statement:“He became aggressive and started to punch me with his fists on my chest.

“He held me and took me to the balcony, and grabbed me aggressively by my neck.”

Phongolo added that he kept hitting her with his elbow on the balcony while they were fighting for her phone, which he had taken from her.

The actress and DJ said after he gave her the phone, she called her manager, who took her to the police station to open a case of domestic violence against him.

According to the police, who saw her walking to the police station, Phongolo sustained serious bruises on her neck.

In her statement, she said she sustained bruises on her neck, chest, arms and right cheek.

It’s unclear what triggered the argument, but sources say the two have been having serious problems in their relationship.

Maphorisa is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday on charges of assault.