Nollywood Actress, Biodun Okeowo Releases Beautiful Pre-wedding Photos

Curvy Nollywood actress, Biodun Okewo, better known as Omoborty, is preparing to walk down the aisle with her lover.

Naija News recalls that the movie star announced her engagement via her Instagram page in March this year, alongside videos and photos of the proposal.

Taking to her social media page on Monday night, Omoborty shared beautiful photos of her pre-wedding photos.

The lovebirds were seen rocking traditional outfits, and the actress captioned the photos: “Blending tradition with love…Sekere ki’rode ibanuje”

In other news, popular Nigerian media personality, Shade Ladipo, has urged married women not to rush into changing their surnames on legal documents after marriage.

The media personality shared her personal experience, expressing gratitude for not altering her surname following a marriage that eventually ended in divorce.

Ladipo emphasized that women work hard to establish their brands and should be cautious about making hasty changes, especially on official documents. She conveyed this advice through her social media.

In an Instagram story, Ladipo wrote, “Do you want to know one thing I’m so happy I didn’t rush to do when I was married? Changing my name. How could I spend over 20 years building the ‘Shade Ladipo’ brand, only to change it overnight to another name?”

She highlighted the recognition her name has brought her and her family, noting, “Some people see my father and say, ‘Oh, you’re Shade Ladipo’s father.’”