Why You Shouldn’t Quickly Change Surnames On Legal Documents – Shade Ladipo Tell Married Women

Popular Nigerian media personality, Shade Ladipo, has urged married women not to rush into changing their surnames on legal documents after marriage.

The media personality shared her personal experience, expressing gratitude for not altering her surname following a marriage that eventually ended in divorce.

Ladipo emphasized that women work hard to establish their brands and should be cautious about making hasty changes, especially on official documents. She conveyed this advice through her social media.

In an Instagram story, Ladipo wrote, “Do you want to know one thing I’m so happy I didn’t rush to do when I was married? Changing my name. How could I spend over 20 years building the ‘Shade Ladipo’ brand, only to change it overnight to another name?”

She highlighted the recognition her name has brought her and her family, noting, “Some people see my father and say, ‘Oh, you’re Shade Ladipo’s father.’”

Ladipo advised, “Sis, you’ve worked too hard to build your brand. Don’t be too quick to change it, especially on legal documents. Take your time; there’s no hurry, I promise you!”

Meanwhile, the media personality has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Sharon Ooja’s husband, Ugo Nwoke, who is alleged to have been involved in multiple marriages.

Rumors suggest that Nwoke had three previous marriages and three children, raising questions about his ability to grieve, heal, and remarry so swiftly.

Ladipo, sharing her own experience, emphasized the difficulty of moving on from a marriage, even if it ends amicably, unless one never truly loved their partner.

In a statement, Ladipo expressed skepticism about people changing their patterns and offered a prayer for Ooja, hoping Jesus would “fix it” for her.

She wrote, “Ok so man’s last wedding was Dec, 2022 in Enugu. What time did he have to be married, get divorced, and get healed to remarry in June, 2024?

“I have been married before and even if a marriage ends amicably, it’s not that easy to move on unless you never loved the person. Jesus fix it for your girl because patterns and people don’t change.”