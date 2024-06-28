Nollywood Actress, Sharon Ooja Speaks Amid Claims Of Being 4th Wife To Nigerian Billionaire

Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja, has taken to social media to eulogise her husband amidst claims of being a fourth wife to Nigerian billionaire, Ugo Nwoke.

Naija News reports that this comes after Nigerian journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, in a post on her Instagram page, alleged that Ugo had three previous failed marriages that produced children.

Unbothered about the report, Sharon, via her Instagram page, shared beautiful moments from their traditional wedding, which took place on Thursday in Abuja.

The movie star described her husband as a gift from God and thanked him for making her the happiest wife.

She wrote, “Yesterday I married my dream man!!! The man with the kindest heart…. A true king!! My gift from God❤️❤️❤️ thank you for making me the happiest wife !!! Our love is protected by the God of the angel armies .. our king Jesus ❤️… thank you all for the love my insta family!!! My odogwu and I are sooo grateful”

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija Housemate cum Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola, has dismissed a report that her colleague and friend, Sharon Ooja, is Ugo Nwoke’s fourth wife.

Reacting, Bisola tagged the report online as lies, stating that Stella cannot dampen the peace of her friend.

She wrote, “My God. The Liessssssss you confidently Typed is no shock to me,na your way. But Guess what, you cannot Dampen my girls Peace at allllllllll at alllllll. Please go and pack more lies okay cos on Saturday, we Shut the Buj down again. Ugo and Sharon forever ❤️❤️❤️#CrazyaboutUS24 #LoveUnitesUS24”