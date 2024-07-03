‘Until It Works, Keep Trying’ – Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband Sends Message To Sharon Ooja’s Husband

Nigerian businessman, Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has urged Nigerian billionaire, Ugo Nwoko, to ignore naysayers over his marriage to actress, Sharon Ooja.

Naija News reports that amid the glitz and glamour at Sharon’s marriage, netizens had dug up evidence of Ugo’s three failed marriages after Nigerian blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, said the talented actress was not his first wife.

Following the outrage it generated online, Olakunle Churchill, in a post via his Instagram page, said everyone deserves to be happy, and people are allowed to keep trying until they find the right person.

Churchill also told spectators and those criticising the newlywed that love is a personal journey and should support the couple with happiness and respect for their choices.

He wrote, “Congratulations to the newly weds 🥂 ❤️❤️

“Who says you can’t find love after failed marriages? Until it works, keep trying, because everyone deserves to be happy.

“Giving love another chance isn’t bad; the most important thing is to keep trying and there’s nothing wrong with seeking and finding your person.

“You might get everything right except marriage, and that’s okay. Marriage is a partnership, and it takes two people to make it work. People need to learn to mind their own business and let those in love decide for themselves, without turning their love story into a spectacle for clout.

“To those who have become criticizing spectators, judging the newlyweds like they know the entire story and truth… remember, love is a personal journey. Let’s support their happiness and respect their choices.

“As someone who has been there and finally found someone who looked beyond my status and wealth. She was around and closer to me like blood. Never knew i would find love in someone I perceived as a sister. Indeed, everyone deserves to be happy… @sharonooja and Ugo Nwoke (Mr&Mrs), God bless your union.”