NAF Gives Special Promotion To 4 Officers (Full List)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has given special promotions to four officers in recognition of their efforts and commitment to service.

Naija News reports that four Group Captains were specially promoted to Air Commodores for exhibiting unparalleled dedication and loyalty to the Nigerian Air Force.

This was confirmed in a statement on Tuesday by the NAF spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet.

Gabkwet disclosed that the officers, who will also commence their retirement from the NAF, were found worthy in character and professionalism by the Air Council and were decorated with their new ranks by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar in the presence of their families.

The statement added that the promotion of these officers, conducted outside the typical promotion timeline, reflects the impact they have had on the NAF and its commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence.

The officers promoted to Air rank include 2 Chaplains and Imam, Air Commodores Okechukwu Godson Okoye, David Ajar Ahmadu and Tahir Bin-Isah; and Air Commodore John Azubuike Opara, who was celebrated for his outstanding performance as an astute administration officer.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to significantly enhance its anti-banditry capabilities with the addition of 50 new aircraft, scheduled to be delivered between now and next year.

This strategic update aims to bolster security operations, particularly in the North-West region and other affected areas across Nigeria.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Bala Abubakar, announced this development during the commissioning of new facilities at the 213 Forward Operational Base in Katsina State.

The new fleet will include 12 AH-1 attack helicopters, 24 M-346 attack aircraft, 12 Augusta Westland 109 helicopters, and two Casa 295 medium airlift aircraft.

The Air Force has also inaugurated several new facilities at the base, which include a taxiway link, two aircraft hangars, operation and engineering buildings, a perimeter fence, and even a football pitch.

These enhancements are designed to improve the operational effectiveness and welfare of the personnel stationed there.