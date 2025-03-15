Over 20 Bandits Eliminated As NAF Bombs Criminal Hideouts In Katsina

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has launched a successful air raid on criminal enclaves in Katsina State, destroying fortified hideouts and neutralising over 20 bandits in the process.

The targeted strike took place in the early hours of Thursday at Unguwar Goga Hillforest, Ruwan Godiya Ward, within the Faskari Local Government Area.

The operation, executed by the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma, was specifically aimed at the camps of two notorious bandit leaders, Gero (Alhaji) and Alhaji Riga.

In a statement issued on Friday night, the Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, confirmed the success of the mission, highlighting the significant casualties inflicted on the criminals.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Air Force has delivered a devastating blow to banditry in Katsina State, as the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma executed a precision airstrike in early hours of 13 March 2025, decimating notorious bandit hideouts in Unguwar Goga Hillforest, Ruwan Godiya Ward, Faskari Local Government Area.

“The airstrikes, which preceded careful and actionable intelligence advancing purposeful lethality, destroyed the fortified camps of notorious bandit kingpins, Gero (Alhaji) and Alhaji Riga, neutralising over 20 criminals, with additional casualties reported in the surrounding rocky hills.

“The airstrike had a decisive impact on the criminals, assessment of the full extent of the damage is ongoing.”

Ali emphasised that Gero and Riga played a crucial role in sustaining banditry in the region, offering refuge to criminal groups responsible for deadly ambushes along the Funtua-Gusau Road, particularly in the stretch between the Yankara and Sheme villages.

He further noted that their elimination marks a significant step forward in the military’s ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in the North-West.