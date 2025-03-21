Nigerian Air Force Strikes Terrorist Hideouts In Borno And Katsina, Kills Several Terrorists

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully carried out multiple airstrikes on terrorist hideouts in Borno and Katsina States, killing several terrorists and crippling their operational networks.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Group Capt. Kabiru Ali, on Friday in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Ali revealed that the series of precision-guided airstrikes, carried out between March 17 and March 19, targeted fortified terrorist hideouts in Chiralia, Grazah, Yuwe, and Zango Hill.

He explained that these operations were part of a larger effort to disrupt terrorist activities in both the North-East and North-West regions of the country.

On March 17, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai launched a major airstrike on Chiralia, a notorious terrorist stronghold within the Timbuktu Triangle.

According to intelligence reports, insurgents in the area had been orchestrating violent raids along the Maiduguri-Damaturu and Damaturu-Biu highways, abducting civilians and looting supplies.

In response, a formidable force package of NAF attack aircraft unleashed an overwhelming assault, obliterating multiple enemy structures and eliminating terrorists attempting to flee with follow-up strikes.

The following day, NAF conducted another air interdiction operation targeting Grazah, a heavily fortified terrorist hideout in the Mandara Mountains, as well as Yuwe, an insurgent stronghold in Sambisa Forest.

Intelligence reports indicated that extremist leaders were indoctrinating fighters at Grazah, reinforcing the urgency of the strike.

NAF fighter jets launched a relentless barrage of precision strikes, decimating key targets and delivering a decisive blow to the terrorists. Follow-up strikes intensified the assault, destroying fleeing terrorists and crippling their operational networks.

In the North-West, NAF carried out a coordinated aerial assault in Zango Hill, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina, in close coordination with ground forces.

Ali stated that Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions uncovered armed bandits entrenched in the rugged high ground of Zango Hill, prompting a swift response from NAF attack aircraft.

Precision strikes were carried out, targeting enemy positions, while follow-up bombardments targeted regrouping fighters attempting to evade destruction.

Ali further revealed that NAF helicopters provided crucial Close Air Support (CAS), engaging bandits attempting to attack friendly forces and ensuring the smooth advancement of ground troops.

The operation resulted in the annihilation of multiple armed criminals and the destruction of their fortified hideouts, further weakening their operational foothold in the region.

The recent NAF airstrikes have delivered a significant blow to terrorist and bandit networks across multiple regions. Ali noted that intelligence assessments revealed that the strikes not only neutralized several high-value targets but also destroyed critical infrastructure used by the terrorists for logistics and coordination.

“NAF remains committed to sustaining the momentum of air operations in close coordination with ground forces to ensure restoration of peace and security in affected areas,” Ali affirmed.