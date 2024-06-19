NAF To Receive 50 New Aircraft To Boost Anti-Banditry Operations

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to significantly enhance its anti-banditry capabilities with the addition of 50 new aircraft, scheduled to be delivered between now and next year.

This strategic update aims to bolster security operations, particularly in the North-West region and other affected areas across Nigeria.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Bala Abubakar, announced this development during the commissioning of new facilities at the 213 Forward Operational Base in Katsina State.

The new fleet will include 12 AH-1 attack helicopters, 24 M-346 attack aircraft, 12 Augusta Westland 109 helicopters, and two Casa 295 medium airlift aircraft.

The Air Force has also inaugurated several new facilities at the base, which include a taxiway link, two aircraft hangars, operation and engineering buildings, a perimeter fence, and even a football pitch.

These enhancements are designed to improve the operational effectiveness and welfare of the personnel stationed there.

During the event, Air Marshal Abubakar expressed his gratitude towards both the federal and state governments for their continued support in the fight against banditry.

He also praised the dedication and hard work of NAF personnel who are committed to maintaining peace and security in the region.

The secretary to the Katsina State Government, representing Governor Aminu Bello Masari, commended the bravery and commitment of the NAF personnel at the commissioning.

He reiterated the state government’s unwavering support for the security agencies and promised continued provision of necessary logistics to aid in their operations.

To boost morale, Air Marshal Abubakar also participated in the Chief of Air Staff Sallah luncheon with officers and men, acknowledging their sacrifices and the challenges of celebrating the occasion away from their families.