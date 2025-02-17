“Deeply Troubling” – CAS Orders Investigation Into Report Of Civilian Bombings By NAF Airstrike In Katsina

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has ordered an investigation into reports that civilians were killed in a recent airstrike carried out by the Air Component of Operation FASAN YANMA at Yauni Hill, Zakka Ward of Safana Local Government Area, Katsina State.

According to a statement on Monday by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, Abubakar described the reports of civilian casualties during the airstrike as ‘deeply troubling.’

Recall Naija News had earlier reported that six civilians were said to have lost their lives during the military airstrike that hit Yauni community, Zakka ward of Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The NAF reaction, while ordering an investigation into the matter, explained that the airstrike was launched in response to intelligence indicating a terrorist attack on a Police Mobile Force location in the community, where bandits had already killed 2 of the personnel and four vigilantes.

The NAF spokesperson confirmed the killing of several bandits during the counter-operation.

Akinboyewa said the claims of civilian casualties would be investigated and verified while emphasizing the commitment of NAF to professionalism and rules of engagement.

“The Air Component of Operation FASAN YANMA has conducted a successful airstrike at Yauni Hill, Zakka Ward of Safana Local Government Area, Katsina State neutralizing several bandits and helped to repel the onslaught against Police Mobile Force and Katsina State Community Watch Corps personnel.

“The operation was launched in response to intelligence indicating a terrorist attack on a Police Mobile Force location in the community, where bandits had already killed 2 of the personnel and 4 vigilantes.

“In a swift and decisive response, NAF air assets were deployed for an air interdiction mission and Upon arrival, the targets were identified and engaged.

“Nevertheless, reports alleging that civilian casualties following the airstrikes are deeply troubling.

“In response to those allegations the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has promptly ordered a thorough investigation to verify the claims and ensure appropriate action is taken based on the findings.

“As a professional force dedicated to the protection of Nigeria and its people, the NAF operates under strict rules of engagement and adheres to internationally accepted standards in all its operations,” NAF spokesperson said in the statement.