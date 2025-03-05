Rivers Government Hands Over AW139 Helicopter To Air Force For Security Operations

The Rivers State Government has officially handed over an AW139 helicopter to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to strengthen security operations in the Niger Delta region.

The aircraft, which had been grounded since 2020, is expected to enhance tactical airlift, search and rescue missions, and the protection of oil installations across the state.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the Air Force Base in Port Harcourt, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, emphasized that the decision was a strategic move to support national security efforts, rather than a political gesture.

“This is not about politics; it is a sincere move to improve national security and protect critical assets,” Fubara stated.

He revealed that the helicopter had remained non-operational due to contractual issues, as the managing company failed to remit funds to the state government.

However, following a formal request from the Nigerian Air Force, the state executive council approved its transfer without hesitation.

Naija News reports that the Rivers State Governor further stated, “Our only request is that this helicopter be used primarily for the security of Rivers State and the entire Niger Delta. We are not giving this in exchange for anything, but in support of the President’s efforts to improve security in the country.”

Fubara also expressed concerns over past instances where security assets meant for Rivers State were redeployed elsewhere, describing as embarrassing a recent donation of gunboats by the Inspector-General of Police, despite the state’s substantial investment in security infrastructure.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, praised the Rivers State Government for its longstanding collaboration with the Air Force, dating back to the civil war era.

“The security landscape in the country now demands a dynamic approach to achieve success.

“This donation is not just an addition to our fleet but a bold statement of commitment to security. It will aid in tactical airlift, search and rescue, and humanitarian operations,” Abubakar stated.

He disclosed that the Air Force has already commenced training pilots and engineers to operate and maintain the helicopter.

Additionally, Air Vice-Marshal Elijah Ebiowe, the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command, highlighted that partnerships like these have strengthened the Air Force’s operational capabilities, particularly in expanding infrastructure and acquiring new hardware.

Before the official transfer documents were signed, Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo described the handover as another landmark achievement in the state’s security efforts.

He recalled previous donations of gunboats and armored personnel carriers (APCs) to security agencies, reinforcing the state’s commitment to protecting its people and critical national assets.