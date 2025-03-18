Nigerian Air Force Inflicts Heavy Losses On Boko Haram In Borno State

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reported significant success in a precision airstrike targeting Boko Haram insurgent hideouts in Chikide and Degbewa, located in the Mandara Mountains of Borno State.

The airstrike carried out on March 16, 2025, resulted in heavy losses for the terrorist group.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information for the NAF, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, the strike was based on credible intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) reports that identified key insurgent hideouts in the area.

Naija News reports that the operation was aimed at disrupting a high-level meeting of Boko Haram leader Ali Ngulde and his fighters, who were believed to be gathering in the region.

The NAF’s statement confirmed that the airstrike took place under the cover of night, targeting fortified command hubs with solar-powered installations in the rugged terrain. This strategic move allowed for a surprise attack, catching the insurgents off guard.

Ali’s statement read, “In a bold demonstration of air power and precision night warfare capabilities, the NAF executed a devastating nocturnal airstrike against terrorist hideouts in Chikide and Degbewa on 16 March 2025. The operation targeted insurgent enclaves deep within the treacherous Mandara Mountains, delivering a crippling blow to the terrorists’ stronghold and disrupting their activities.”

Surveillance missions confirmed that the location in Degbewa was a key assembly point for the insurgents, with the presence of heavily fortified structures.

The NAF’s swift response to this intelligence led to a targeted and successful attack that destroyed vital logistics and command structures.

The successful execution of the night operation highlighted the growing effectiveness of the NAF in both day and night operations. The airstrike neutralized numerous terrorists, sparked large fires, and destroyed crucial infrastructure used by the insurgents.

Ali added, “The successful execution of this night operation underscores the NAF’s growing dominance in both day and night air power capabilities, proving that insurgents can no longer operate under the cover of darkness.”

The NAF has reiterated its commitment to continuing its relentless efforts to neutralize terrorist networks and restore peace to the region. Through sustained air operations, the NAF aims to ensure that insurgents no longer find refuge in the region.

“Through relentless precision strikes and sustained air operations, the NAF remains committed to utilizing its formidable air power to neutralize terrorist networks and restore lasting peace to the region,” Ali concluded.