NAF To Intensify Airstrikes On Bandits As Air Marshal Abubakar Visits Troops

In a renewed push against banditry, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has directed Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel to intensify aerial assaults on criminal elements while ensuring the safety of civilians.

This directive, conveyed in a statement by Group Captain Kabiru Ali, Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters, underscores the Air Force’s commitment to precision air operations that align with its Civilian Harm Mitigation Action Plan.

During his recent visit to the Air Component Headquarters of Operation Fansam Yamma in Katsina and Sokoto States, Air Marshal Abubakar praised the unwavering dedication of the troops.

He urged them to sustain the momentum, emphasizing that air power remains decisive in dismantling criminal strongholds and supporting ground forces in counter-banditry operations.

Recognizing the critical role of intelligence, logistics, and troop welfare, the CAS reaffirmed his commitment to providing necessary resources.

He stressed that well-maintained equipment, timely intelligence, and high morale among personnel are key to achieving lasting security in the region.

Air Marshal Abubakar inspected operational aircraft and ongoing infrastructure projects during his visit. In Sokoto, he assessed newly constructed accommodation and other facilities to enhance operational efficiency.

In Katsina, he evaluated key projects, including a new hangar, accommodation units, and a Base church, further demonstrating NAF’s dedication to improving working conditions for its personnel.

With banditry threatening stability in the North-West, NAF, in collaboration with other security agencies, is ramping up efforts to dismantle criminal networks.

The Air Chief’s presence was a morale booster for the troops, reinforcing the strategic importance of sustained air operations in restoring security.

The NAF reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging air superiority and strategic coordination in safeguarding the nation and neutralizing threats to national security.