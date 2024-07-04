Police Arrest Popular Nigerian Prankster, ZFancy

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force National Centre for Cyber Crimes have arrested popular Nigerian prankster and social media influencer, Ubani Zion, also known as ZFancy.

Naija News learnt that the prankster was arrested on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Punch, a top source at the security agency said ZFancy was arrested in connection with one of his pranks.

The official said, “Zfancy, the popular prankster, had just been arrested by our men a while ago.”

Also confirming the arrest, the Force Spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said, “Yes. It’s in relation to a case of a wrong prank.”

A few weeks ago, ZFancy was accused by some people on social media for involvement in rituals.

In other news, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Sunday, clarified that social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, was not arrested but was invited for questioning.

The spokesperson of the command, Josephine Adeh, in a statement, said VeryDarkMan was invited for questioning on allegations of cyber stalking, cyber bullying, and defamation of character.

Adeh stated, “The FCT Police Command wishes to clarify that VeryDarkMan was not arrested by the police but was only invited for questioning on the allegations of cyber stalking, cyber bullying, and defamation of character.”