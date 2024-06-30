VeryDarkMan Invited, Not Arrested, Released After Questioning – Police

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Sunday, clarified that social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, was not arrested but was invited for questioning.

The spokesperson of the command, Josephine Adeh, in a statement, said VeryDarkMan was invited for questioning on allegations of cyber stalking, cyber bullying, and defamation of character.

Adeh stated, “The FCT Police Command wishes to clarify that VeryDarkMan was not arrested by the police but was only invited for questioning on the allegations of cyber stalking, cyber bullying, and defamation of character.”

VeryDarkMan has since been released after voluntarily providing his statement regarding the allegations.

Naija News had earlier reported that activist, Deji Adeyanju told Daily Post that VeryDarkMan was arrested for allegedly exposing a Nigerian who reportedly duped somebody abroad.

The arrest was allegedly carried out on the orders of the Police Commissioner of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Benneth Igweh.

According to Adeyanju, the controversial social media influencer was arrested for alleged defamation.

He said: “Our client, @thatverydarkman has just been arrested by the police on the instruction of CP Igwe for exposing someone who allegedly duped a Nigerian abroad.

“Instead of the police to arrest the person alleged to have duped someone, they arrested VDM on allegation of defamation.”