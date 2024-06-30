FCT Police Commissioner Allegedly Orders Arrest Of VeryDarkMan

The Nigeria Police Force has reportedly apprehended controversial media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman.

Activist, Deji Adeyanju told Daily Post on Sunday that VeryDarkMan was arrested for allegedly exposing a Nigerian who reportedly duped somebody abroad.

The arrest was allegedly carried out on the orders of the Police Commissioner of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Benneth Igweh.

According to Adeyanju, the controversial social media influencer was arrested for alleged defamation.

He said: “Our client, @thatverydarkman has just been arrested by the police on the instruction of CP Igwe for exposing someone who allegedly duped a Nigerian abroad.

“Instead of the police to arrest the person alleged to have duped someone, they arrested VDM on allegation of defamation.

‘It Is A Pity You Have To Live In This Condition’ – Paulo Blasts VeryDarkMan For ‘Disrespecting’ Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, Nigerian music executive, Paul Okoye, better known as Paulo, has slammed social media critic, VeryDarkMan, for ‘disrespecting’ his lover cum Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.

Naija News reports that VDM, as he is fondly called in a video shared online, claimed that Iyabo Ojo was not invited to the main wedding of Afrobeat star, Davido and his wife, Chioma.

He claimed that the movie star was only invited to the after party, and many Instagram skit makers sneaked into the wedding, including Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, who almost got bounced at the venue.

Reacting via the comment section of a blog post, Paulo claimed that VDM is cursed and it is unfortunate that he has to live in such a condition for the rest of his life.

He noted that Iyabo Ojo is old enough to be his mother and should respect her.

He wrote, “Pray for this Guy!!!! Person Wey Swear for this Guy Don Die## 😭😭 Is a pity he just has to live in this condition for the rest of his miserable Life !!! 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ You come for a wedding to check which invite someone have??? Is that not sickness ??? I believe you see iyabo in your dreams every night and day 😌 if you say you love your mum? I believe your mum and iyabo maybe in same age !!! Respect that”