JAMB Uncovers 3,000 Fake Graduates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has decried the issue of illegal admissions by some institutions which, it said, had remained a source of embarrassment to the country.

Naija News reports that the JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, made this known in a report published in the board’s bulletin in Abuja.

He said the board uncovered 3,000 fake graduates who never set foot within the four walls of a classroom.

According to the bulletin, Oloyede during a meeting with the delegation of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State Universities in Nigeria (COPSUN) in his office, at the National Headquarters, Bwari, Abuja, also noted that illegal admission is a disservice to the nation.

The bulletin read, “Some ‘graduates’ had never entered the four walls of a university owing to the endemic corruption in the system but the board had documented over 3,000 of such cases.

Illegal admission of candidates into tertiary institutions in the country is an embarrassment and a disservice to the nation.”

Meanwhile, Prospective students aiming to enrol at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and similar open-distance learning institutions across the country must now complete their registration through the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Naija News understands.

As part of the requirement, they are required to also register using their individual National Identification Numbers (NIN).

This decision was implemented to prevent illicit actions.

In a statement issued by JAMB and made public in Abuja on Monday, the Board assured to streamline the registration procedure for applicants.