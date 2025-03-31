‘Upload Your Results Or Forfeit Your Admission’ – JAMB Warns Direct Entry Candidates

All candidates who applied for the 2024 admission cycle using the Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination (IJMB) and the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) have been mandated to promptly visit any authorized computer-based test center (CBT) to upload their results once they become available.

Naija News reports that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced this in a statement released in Abuja on Sunday by its Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who cautioned that neglecting to do so might lead to disqualification from the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) admission process.

Furthermore, the board indicated that any application labeled as “awaiting result” (AR) that fails to adhere to this directive will also be disqualified from consideration for admission.

The statement reads: “All candidates who applied for admission through the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) mode using awaiting results from IJMB or JUPEB should urgently visit any approved CBT centre to upload their results as soon as they are released. Failure to do so will result in disqualification from consideration for the 2024 DE admission.

“During the 2024 DE registration period, some candidates registered with awaiting results from IJMB and JUPEB but have not yet uploaded these results. Please note that no candidate will be considered for admission with awaiting results, similar to the policy for UTME candidates.

“Any application marked as “awaiting result” (AR) that does not comply with this directive will be disqualified from admission consideration.

“It is essential that all candidate credentials are verified to determine their eligibility.

“Candidates without uploaded results will be regarded as not having any results.

“Additionally, candidates applying for the 2025 DE are encouraged to be proactive. Ensure that your awaiting results are uploaded promptly upon release to change your status from AR and enhance your chances of admission.”