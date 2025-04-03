2025 UTME: JAMB Instructs Candidates To Print Mock Exam Notification Slips

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has instructed candidates who enrolled for the optional 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock test to print their notification slips ahead of the exam.

The UTME mock exam is scheduled for Thursday, April 10, 2025, while the main UTME will take place on April 25.

In an official statement signed by its Public Communication Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB urged applicants to visit its website to obtain their slips.

According to the board, these slips contain crucial details such as exam venue, date, and time, allowing candidates to make the necessary arrangements to reach their designated centres on time.

The statement reads: “The 2025 UTME-Mock Notification Slip is now available for printing for those who registered to participate in the optional UTME-Mock exercise.

“This Notification Slip includes crucial information such as the examination date, venue (centre), time, and other essential details needed to successfully sit for the examination.

“Candidates are encouraged to print their Notification Slip starting from Thursday, April 3, 2025. This will allow ample time to make necessary logistical arrangements to access their assigned centres within the chosen examination towns.

“Candidates are strongly advised to print their slips and familiarize themselves with their examination centres at least one or two days prior to the examination date. This preparation will ensure a smooth experience on the day of the examination.”

JAMB reiterated the importance of early preparation, emphasizing that candidates should visit their assigned centres ahead of time to avoid last-minute challenges.