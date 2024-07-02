NOUN Admission Seekers Mandated To Register For JAMB

Prospective students aiming to enrol at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and similar open-distance learning institutions across the country must now complete their registration through the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Naija News understands.

As part of the requirement, they are required to also register using their individual National Identification Numbers (NIN).

This decision was implemented to prevent illicit actions.

In a statement issued by JAMB and made public in Abuja on Monday, the Board assured to streamline the registration procedure for applicants.

The advisory reads, “As part of measures to checkmate the nefarious activities of fraudulent characters, who are scheming to compromise candidates’ records through dubious registration channels and in compliance with its enabling act, JAMB has mandated that all applicants desirous of studying in Nigerian tertiary institutions must provide their NIN while registering for any programme of study in any tertiary institutions in Nigeria irrespective of whether the mode of study is regular and non-regular.

“Consequently, it has now become mandatory for all prospective candidates in the non-regular category (NOUN, Distance Learning, Part-time and Sandwich programmes) to create a profile code, before registering with JAMB, by sending their NIN, through their unique phone number to either of the Board’s sort code (55019 or 66019).”

The advisory also highlighted that previous candidates in the non-regular programs must create a profile with their respective NINs in order to utilize any of the Board’s services if they had not already linked their NIN or unique phone number on the platform.

“JAMB, as a responsive organisation, will continue to make the registration process as flexible as possible by making its platform available throughout the year.

“It is, therefore, expected that candidates, who fall under this category, will apply through JAMB before approaching their preferred institutions to process their admission with their respective JAMB registration numbers. They would also be expected to pay their preferred institution a processing fee as determined by respective institutions,” it added.