Islamic New Year: Oyo Govt Declares Monday Public Holiday

Governor Seyi Makinde-led government of Oyo State has declared Monday, July 8, 2024, as a public holiday.

The public holiday was declared in honour of the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1446AH.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made through a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade.

The Oyo State government said it recognizes the importance of this occasion in the lives of the Muslim community residing in the state.

“Monday, July 8, 2024, has been declared a work-free day to mark the Hijrah, which signifies Prophet Muhammad’s migration from Mecca to Medina in 622 AD,” Oyelade said.

The commissioner highlighted that today serves as a sign of reverence and unity with the Muslim community.

He encouraged all locals to seize this moment to offer prayers for tranquillity, togetherness, and success in Oyo State and across Nigeria.

Oyelade encouraged all individuals to contemplate the principles of Hijrah and to unite in a manner of solidarity and brotherhood.

“The Hijrah is a time for reflection, prayer, and community spirit. Let us come together on this day to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in our state and our nation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State government has commenced employment of Primary School Teachers across the state’s local government areas.

In a press release obtained by Naija News, the government said it opened the job portal for public primary school teachers on Tuesday, 25 June 2024.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, confirmed the development while addressing journalists at the Board’s headquarters in Ibadan.

According to him, the initiative is part of Governor Makinde’s move to reduce unemployment among residents.

The SUBEB chairman noted that the application portal will require each candidate to register using their email, phone number, and National Identification Number (NIN), among other details, with the aim of providing them with suitable jobs, either as teachers or caregivers.

The site address for the recruitment of 7,000 teachers and 100 caregivers is subeb.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng.

The government noted that the application will run from 25 June 2024 to 9 July 2024.

“The Oyo State Government is looking to expand the job opportunities in the basic education sub-sector, particularly for those interested in working as caregivers.

“Education is a major pillar of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration. We are committed to an inclusive government that will harness the valuable potentials within the State, which is why we are hiring new primary school teachers,” said Dr Adeniran.

Dr Adeniran provided reassurance that applicants can receive assistance for any issues encountered during the online application process through the support services available on the website.