Oyo Gov’t Opens Portal For Recruitment Of Primary School Teachers [See How To Apply]

Governor Seyi Makinde-led government of Oyo State has commenced employment of Primary School Teachers across the state local government areas.

In a press released obtained by Naija News, the government said it opened the job portal for public primary school teachers on Tuesday, 25 June 2024.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, confirmed the development while addressing journalists at the Board’s headquarters in Ibadan.

According to him, the initiative is part of the Governor Makinde’s move to reduce unemployment among residents.

The SUBEB chairman noted that the application portal will require each candidate to register using their email, phone number, and National Identification Number (NIN), among other details, with the aim of providing them with suitable jobs, either as teachers or caregivers.

The site address for the recruitment of 7,000 teachers and 100 caregivers is subeb.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng.

The government noted that the application will run from 25 June 2024 to 9 July 2024.

“The Oyo State Government is looking to expand the job opportunities in the basic education sub-sector, particularly for those interested in working as caregivers.

“Education is a major pillar of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration. We are committed to an inclusive government that will harness the valuable potentials within the State, which is why we are hiring new primary school teachers,” said Dr Adeniran.

Dr Adeniran provided reassurance that applicants can receive assistance for any issues encountered during the online application process through the support services available on the website.

These support services include a phone number and email, and they are provided free of charge.

He strongly advised applicants to ensure that they upload all the necessary documents.

He emphasized that the recruitment process will be transparent, fair, credible, and based on merit.

The application process will consist of three stages: online application, CBT examination, and oral interview.

Dr Adeniran issued a warning to applicants, urging them to be cautious of scammers.

He reiterated that the only official portal for job applications is the one mentioned above.

He also emphasized that the entire application process is free of charge, and no staff or non-staff member is authorized to collect money from any applicant.

Lastly, Dr Adeniran expressed gratitude to Governor Seyi Makinde for his support and assured that the board would not let him down.