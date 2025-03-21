Ooni’s Ex-wife, Naomi Breaks Silence As Oyo Govt Drops Criminal Charges Against Her

The ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Naomi Silekunola, has mourned the lives of children lost in the Ibadan stampede as the Oyo State Government withdraws the criminal charges against her, Oriyomi Hamzat, the owner of Agidigbo FM; and Abdullahi Fasasi, the principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan.

Naija News reports that the charges were initially slammed on the trio following the tragic stampede in December 2024 that resulted in the deaths of at least 35 children during a children’s festive party.

In a post via her Instagram page on Thursday, Naomi expressed sympathy for the bereaved families and prayed for comfort and peace for them.

The ex-queen said her message regarding the tragic incident was long overdue, but court orders restrained her.

Naomi further thanked the Oyo State government for their understanding and also reflected on the love and support she had received during the difficult time.

She wrote, “FINDING COMFORT IN GRATITUDE: A HEARTFELT MESSAGE OF THANKS AND CONDOLENCES. What a friend we have in Jesus all our grieves he carries! What a privilege we have carrying all to him in prayers.

“As a woman and a mother who for many years has been a passionate lover and advocate of children, my heart bleeds and goes out to the bereaved families whose children lost their lives in.

“The event of 18th December 2024, which was intended for good but later ended up in a sad experience for us all, My prayer is for God to comfort the families. And rest the souls of the children who lost their lives in the unfortunate occurrence. May the lord restore their joy, And grant each of them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“This is a message long overdue, however, with my temporary incarceration and the events that followed, It was an order of the honourable court to be silent on the matter. However, through God, in his infinite mercies today, the charges against us were withdrawn after a compassionate consideration from the oyo state government, having considered our intention and our attitude towards all that has happened.”