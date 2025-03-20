Makinde’s Govt Reviews Entry Grade Level For Nurses In Oyo

The Oyo State Civil Service Commission has initiated a revision of the Entry Grade Level for university-educated nurses within the Civil Service.

Naija News reports that this announcement was made on Wednesday by the Provost of the Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences in Ibadan, Dr. Gbonjubola Owolabi, during a meeting with 21 Nursing Tutors, whose Entry Grade Levels have been elevated from GL08 to GL10.

Owolabi urged the Nursing Tutors at the institution to perform their responsibilities with diligence and to uphold standards of integrity and quality.

It is important to note that the National Council of Establishment (NCE) approved the elevation of university graduate nurses to grade level 10 during its 43rd meeting in 2022.

“The institution is out to train nursing and health practitioners and churn out quality manpower who can function effectively in community, primary, secondary, tertiary, and industrial health settings. I urge you to key into this vision, even as the present administration will not deprive you of your rights,” a statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, quoted the provost saying.

Owolabi, who said that the Oyo State government placed priority on integrity and quality, disclosed that “the institution has received necessary accreditations from the regulatory bodies for some courses.”

The Provost commended Governor Seyi Makinde for approving the promotion of the 21 Nursing Tutors, saying such a gesture should be reciprocated with dedication to service.

In her vote of thanks, a Nursing Tutor, Abiola Elizabeth, lauded the management of the institution, saying the approval from the civil service had further accentuated the priority placed on the health sector by Oyo State government.